Colder start Tuesday with a slightly warmer afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier air has arrived as high pressure remains in control giving us more sunshine, but also giving us colder mornings. Temperatures will gradually warm during our afternoons as we look to return to near normal highs by the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will fall rather quickly as we head through the evening and into the overnight as we see calm winds and clear skies. Lows will be back into the middle and upper 20s to start Tuesday morning, so make sure to protect your plants and pets tonight.

Sunshine thankfully will return for Tuesday afternoon and that will help us to warm slowly throughout the day. Highs will top out right around average for this time of year as we are in the lower 50s. It will be the perfect chance to go outside and enjoy the afternoon or Christmas lights around town.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast will pretty much be a carbon copy and paste through the second half of the week as we see a mix of sun and a few clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm slowly as well as we make our way back into the middle 50s. Any outdoor plans will be just fine this week as we continue to stay dry.

Our one downside will be that rain chances remain very low and that won’t help us with our drought situation. Our next opportunity for rain will potentially be this weekend with a stray shower Sunday.

Cold starts, will turn into near average afternoons (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.