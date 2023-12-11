Gov. Bill Lee, state officials tour storm damage across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and other state and local officials toured tornado damage in Montgomery County, Hendersonville and Madison on Sunday.

The governor and his delegation that included TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan toured the damage via two Blackhawk helicopters.

“There is hope for the victims. We can’t erase the heartbreak, but we can come alongside you,” Governor Lee said at a briefing held in Madison after the tour. “I encourage Tennesseans to pray for their neighbors tonight. There are a lot of them hurting.”

The governor said the damage he saw was heartbreaking, but he was inspired by so many people offering a helping hand.

The governor’s tour began in the Montgomery County neighborhood where three people, including a child, died. The governor and Sheehan were joined by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The governor took moments to himself to take in all the damage in the area and First Lady Maria Lee was in awe of the damage at one home with a missing roof.

“How strange to be on the second floor looking up at the sky,” Maria Lee said during the tour, according to a pool reporter on the scene.

Pitts asked the first lady to “pray for our city.”

The governor spoke to many neighbors in the neighborhood. One said they were at Costco doing Christmas stopping when the storm hit.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Golden said non-essential county offices will also be closed.

Before flying to Sumner County, the governor requested the helicopters to fly over the damage in the Clarksville area.

The governor’s delegation visited the Clear View Circle area in Hendersonville where Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said 10 to 15 homes were demolished.

The governor met with Clary at the neighborhood and was joined by Tennessee House Minority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, who represents parts of Sumner County, and Sumner County Mayor John Isbell.

The governor and First Lady talked with neighbors about their experience and storm damage. Neighbors told the governor that church volunteers arrived early Sunday morning to help with clean up.

The governor and First Lady thanks volunteers in Montgomery County and Hendersonville before moving on.

On Nesbitt Lane, one resident told the governor when he heard the tornado, all he could do was “get in the bathtub and pray.”

The governor and First Lady took a quiet walk down Nesbitt Lane taking in the damage. It was a difficult walk with downed poles and power lines.

The governor comforted a family who lived in a trailer park near Nesbitt Lane. The trailer park was where three people, including a 2-year-old, died in Nashville. According to the pool reporter, he appeared to have an extended conversation with them and promised to help them.

Governor Lee said they have started the formal process of an emergency declaration and are pursuing relive through federal government disaster aid.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said 13 tornadoes were reported in Tennessee on Saturday.

In Montgomery County, in addition to the three deaths, 23 people were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.

Additionally, 675 structures had damage. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported that 65 structures had minor damage, 339 had moderate damage and 271 had major damage. The EMA said 91 structures were destroyed. The majority of the structures damaged were homes.

In Nashville, three people died including a 2-year-old and two adults. The Nashville Fire Department said in total there were 21 injuries. Of the 21, 19 were taken to local hospitals and two declined transport.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said a total of 22 structures collapsed during the storm with “countless others” damaged.

According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Davidson County had a $3.3 million loss. In total, the State of Tennessee had a $12.7 million loss.

