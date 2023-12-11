How to avoid fundraising scams this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we move through the season of giving, scammers may be using crowdfunding and requests for donations to take advantage of your generosity — here’s some tips from the Federal Trade Commission for making sure your money goes to the right cause.

Crowdfunding is a popular way for person-to-person fundraising. Websites like GoFundMe, Kickstarter and Indiegogo let people make their own fundraising campaigns and solicit donations from others on social media, through email or by posting to the web. They’re easy to set up, and organizers tend to get money quickly. Here’s what the FTC wants you to know:

Find out who is behind a crowdfunding request. If a friend shares a crowdfunding post online, the FTC says it’s a good idea to ask them what they know about it. Do they know the organizer? If they don’t, try looking them up online. If the information doesn’t match, be suspicious.

Do a reverse image search on the post’s pictures. Every web browser can reverse search an image, usually by right-clicking on it. Check to see where those images came from; scammers often steal photos from social media.

Find out what happens to your money if the project doesn’t work out. Plenty of crowdfunding websites will not return your money if a project doesn’t get off the ground. This is mostly for projects or products that are asking for donations and promising to ship you one or more items. Plenty of times, if the fundraiser does not meet its goal, you’re out the money.

Check where donation links go. Make sure links shared on social media go to safe crowdfunding websites. Confirm with the poster where they expect you to donate. If the link is for a charity’s website, research the charity.

It’s also a good idea to report scams to the FTC, should you come across them. You can do that here.

