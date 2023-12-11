Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department identified one of the two suspects accused of carjacking a USPS truck earlier in the month.

Monday, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said that Kemian Strawder, 18, was connected to the Dec. 6 carjacking on Dandridge Avenue. At the time, Erland said, Strawder was under 18, so police filed juvenile petitions charging him with carjacking, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Previous Coverage: Suspects on the loose after carjacking USPS truck at gunpoint, Knoxville police say

The second suspect was not identified yet, Erland said, but Strawder was considered armed and dangerous. Those with information should call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

