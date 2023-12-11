Man wanted for questioning in connection to a Grainger Co. homicide investigation

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning.

Officials with the sheriff’s office they wanted to question 21-year-old Dilan McFall about an ongoing homicide investigation.

They said to be on the lookout for a 2017 White Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 214BJTF.

“He may be armed and dangerous if you see him do not approach, immediately dial 911 or Grainger County E911 at 865-828-3337,” officials said.

Please be on the lookout for a 2017 White Ford Escape (picture below) bearing tag 214BJTF and the occupant Dilan McFall... Posted by Grainger County Sheriffs Office on Monday, December 11, 2023

