Man wanted for questioning in connection to a Grainger Co. homicide investigation
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning.
Officials with the sheriff’s office they wanted to question 21-year-old Dilan McFall about an ongoing homicide investigation.
They said to be on the lookout for a 2017 White Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 214BJTF.
“He may be armed and dangerous if you see him do not approach, immediately dial 911 or Grainger County E911 at 865-828-3337,” officials said.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.