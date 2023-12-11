Man wanted for questioning in connection to a Grainger Co. homicide investigation

A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation(GCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning.

Officials with the sheriff’s office they wanted to question 21-year-old Dilan McFall about an ongoing homicide investigation.

They said to be on the lookout for a 2017 White Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 214BJTF.

“He may be armed and dangerous if you see him do not approach, immediately dial 911 or Grainger County E911 at 865-828-3337,” officials said.

Please be on the lookout for a 2017 White Ford Escape (picture below) bearing tag 214BJTF and the occupant Dilan McFall...

Posted by Grainger County Sheriffs Office on Monday, December 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says colder air settles in to start the new week.
Rainy to showers and cooling, with some snow
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Temperatures near average through the week
Colder start Tuesday with a slightly warmer afternoon
Kemian Strawder, 18
Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deadly fire that occurred...
Man shoots woman, burns house down and shoots self during traffic stop, Cumberland Co. investigators say
Amherst Elementary School evacuates because of odor
Amherst Elementary School evacuates because of odor