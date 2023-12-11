‘That’s the power of a home’ | Isaiah 117 House opens location in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The doors are officially open for the new Isaiah 117 House in Knox County. The organization provides a comforting space for kids while they await foster care placement. The wait for placement can be a few hours to several days.

“A state office is a state office. Fluorescent lighting, sterile furniture. We wanted a home,” said Isaiah 117 Founder and Executive Director Ronda Paulson.

The children that come to the home get clean clothes, toys and a safe place during a traumatic transition. The house is fully staffed with friendly and certified volunteers. Paulson said they work with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services to help ease the transition.

“It can be instilled in them in that moment that they’re important, they deserve a home, they deserve a new outfit, they deserve to be loved. That’s the power of a home,” Paulson said.

There are more than a dozen Isaiah 117 locations in Tennessee. The new Knox County location meets the greatest needs of existing locations in the state.

Kristi Whitehead, Program Coordinator for the Knox County location, said there are more than 800 kids in foster care but only 300 foster families in Knoxville.

“It does sometimes take awhile to find the right placement. This just gives children the opportunity to have somewhere safe and inviting to go while they wait,” Whitehead said.

Isaiah 117 is continuing to expand to other high-need areas in the state. Paulson said the organization is planning to open a home in the Nashville area this spring and then Memphis by next year.

People can volunteer to help upkeep the homes and keep supplies stocked. The full list of homes in Tennessee is here. You can also donate money here.

