Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

Six lives were lost after tornadoes stormed through the state on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been two days since devastating tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, killing four adults and two children.

All six victims have now been identified.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said storm damage stretched across Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Weakley, and Wilson counties, with dozens of injuries reported across Middle Tennessee. Several counties, including Sumner and Davidson, declared a State of Emergency amid the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes.

Six people were confirmed to have died in the storms, with three victims reported in Clarksville and three in Madison along Nesbitt Lane.

Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez, and 2-year-old Anthony Elmer Mendez died in the storm.

Dalton was inside his mobile home on Nesbitt Lane when the tornado hit and rolled the home on top of the residence where Perez and Mendez were inside.

The three Clarksville victims were identified on Monday.

The Burnham family took to Facebook to mourn the loss of their 10-year-old son, Arlan Coty, whose home was in the direct path of the tornado. A GoFundMe set up for the family has surpassed $100,000 in less than 24 hours.

“My beautiful baby boy, Arlan, did not make it out of the house,” Katherine Burnham said.

Arlan Coty is one of the three victims who lost their lives in a deadly tornado in Clarksville...
Arlan Coty is one of the three victims who lost their lives in a deadly tornado in Clarksville on Saturday.

Donna Allen, 59, was also among those killed by the tornado in Clarksville. According to her son, Eric Davis, Allen was from Florida and visiting family in town.

“This is the last picture I took of her Friday night by the Christmas tree,” Davis said. “We were watching her favorite Christmas movie, Jack Frost. I loved her so much”

Donna is one of the three victims of lost their lives in the deadly tornadoes in Clarksville.
Donna is one of the three victims of lost their lives in the deadly tornadoes in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said Stephen Hayes, 34, was the third person killed in the devastating Clarksville tornado.

