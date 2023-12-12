$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community

Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.(Colorado Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado woman says she looking at giving back to the community after turning a stop at a convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a lucky lotto player identified as Pamela stopped at a Loaf N Jug store on Nov. 29 to pick up a soda and a $3 lottery ticket.

Lottery officials said she had played the game numerous times before, but never imagined this was the ticket that would change her life.

The winning ticket ended up on Pamela’s fridge before her son checked it and shared the life-changing news.

Her Colorado Lotto+ ticket matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) that produced a jackpot of more than $5.2 million.

She said the most she had ever won before was about $50 when playing the lottery.

Officials said Pamela is retired and volunteers her time around the community. She also plans to give back to the Pueblo community.

“Pamela has chosen to channel her energy into giving back to the community that holds a special place in her heart,” lottery officials shared. “She’s not sure exactly what she will do with her winnings but is determined to improve our magnificent Pueblo!”

The Loaf N Jug location received a $10,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kemian Strawder, 18
Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
Rural communities concerned with Gov. Bill Lee's voucher program
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
Rural East Tennessee communities concerned about Gov. Bill Lee's voucher program
Rural communites fear losing jobs with Gov. Lee’s voucher plan
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game