8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong

8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
By Destany Fuller and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday evening while accompanying his mother during a delivery.

The boy’s uncle, Eliaz Canez, said his sister-in-law was completing a DoorDash delivery in Lawton when someone opened fire at her vehicle, striking his nephew and his mother, who were also in the car.

“They had, like I said, they backed up and next thing you know, my sister-in-law is throwing the car in drive and, the vehicle’s getting shot at,” Canez said.

The boy is now at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Canez said he’s sedated and on a ventilator.

Officials with Lawton Police said a suspect, identified as Jullian Phillips, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting. Lawton Police did not share what led them to Phillips, and only said they believe he was connected to the incident.

Canez said he hopes this incident was random.

“It might have just been that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Canez. “Which I’m hoping that’s what it was. I’m hoping that it wasn’t anything intentional especially to come at my family.”

Now all Canez wants is for his nephew to pull through.

“My eight-year-old nephew doesn’t do anything but mind his business, but now here he is at OU Medical Center, heavily sedated for the next five days to make sure that there’s not any swelling on his brain,” Canez explained.

Police reported they’re unable to share any further details at this time surrounding the incident and the arrest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kemian Strawder, 18
Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver

Latest News

The event is free and open to the public, regardless of religious orientation, but VIP concert...
Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville
Lillian Rein
TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Paige WX
Frost and frozen fog ahead of a milder afternoon