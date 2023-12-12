Annual report forecasts economic slowdown in Tennessee in 2024, but not a recession

University of Tennessee’s Boyd Center is out with its annual Economic Report to the Governor of the State of Tennessee
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s economy was expected to slow down a little bit next year, while the housing market remains one of the hottest in the country.

That’s according to University of Tennessee Boyd Center’s annual Economic Report to the Governor of the State of Tennessee.

The report showed that Tennessee’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 3.3% this year.

“This economic recovery since the pandemic has just been way stronger, and lasted way longer than a lot of people expected,” Larry Kessler Said, Research Associate Professor for the Boyd Center.

Kessler said Tennessee’s economy is expected to continue growing in 2024, just not as quickly. Still, he said Tennessee is better positioned than the rest of the nation, and he does not expect a recession.

He said the economic growth in the state since the pandemic has been so strong, that it’s led to a lot of job openings.

“It’s really a surplus of job openings, rather than a shortage of workers,” he said.

The report also touched on housing, saying that the average cost of a home in Tennessee is about $20,000 higher than the national average.

“The price increases are definitely steeper in the urban areas,” Kessler said.

He said homes in Knoxville were $45,000 higher than the national average, and $150,000 higher in Nashville. Kessler said Knoxville has had the strongest housing price growth in the country the last few years.

“That discrepancy between higher home prices, but lower earnings, puts the goal of home ownership out of reach for a lot of Tennesseans,” Kessler said.

He said the surge in prices comes down to not enough supply to meet the growing demand, and believes there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to figure out what will slow down the rising housing and rental costs.

