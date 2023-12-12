Barricaded suspect arrested, Knoxville police say

A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Dec. 12, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A barricaded suspect was arrested Tuesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

A suspect was barricaded in a camper in the 5300 block of W. Martin Mill Pike.

“Prior to the barricaded situation, the armed suspect was in a stolen car that fled from KPD officers,” officials said.

Police negotiated with the suspect for more than 90 minutes before he was arrested.

This is a developing story.

