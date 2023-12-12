Cooler mornings continue with mild afternoons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine, cooler mornings, and mild afternoons continue throughout the week. We are looking ahead to our next cold front which will arrive later this weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out mostly clear, but a few high clouds move in. It’s still a chilly night with temperatures dropping to 29 degrees by Wednesday morning.

We’ll see a few clouds for the first half of the day on Wednesday but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon hours. Highs will warm up to near 54 degrees, which is close to average for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mornings are in the upper 20s both Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-50s. Both days feature lots of sunshine!

A few more clouds arrive Saturday ahead of our next cold front. Highs are in the mid-50s with spotty showers arriving overnight into Sunday. The cold front arrives Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Showers become scattered by the afternoon to evening hours and linger into Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, slightly colder air slides in behind that front and brings stray mountaintop snow showers into Tuesday morning, before sunshine returns.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.