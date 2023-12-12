Deaf Knoxville musician overcomes obstacles to top the charts with new song

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Zoë Nutt is topping the charts with her new song, and she’s doing it without ever hearing a note.

Nutt doesn’t hear music, she feels it. She’s lost her hearing, and while doctors aren’t sure exactly why, they think it’s from a virus called Cytomegalovirus, also known as CMV.

“Just listening to music, analyzing it and what a song is trying to tell you and why,” Nutt told WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater. “Those types of questions were always asked to us as kids.”

It’s the same question the then-classical vocalist major at Belmont asked when one day, the music stopped.

“I was in college when I woke up one day and I couldn’t hear,” Nutt said. “It was very stressful, there are parts of it I don’t remember because I was so stressed. I called my mom, I was really scared I couldn’t hear anything.”

I was profoundly deaf in my right ear.

Nutt may have gotten CMV before she was born, and there’s no cure. Hearing loss is a common side effect, one that began for Nutt when she was about four years old.

“By the time I was eight, I had lost all of the hearing in my right ear,” she said. “I wore hearing aids a little bit in that time to try to combat it but at that point I was profoundly deaf in my right ear.”

Her hearing continued to decline, often in waves, but even after waking up in college with no hearing, she didn’t let CMV take her out of the music world. She shifted her major to songwriting and music business, also shifting her mindset.

“I’d made this huge switch, written my first song, and that first semester I wake up and I can’t hear anything, so I was asking God ‘why this? Why now? Am I supposed to be doing this?’” Nutt said.

I literally put my head against the guitar in order to hear what the cords were.

Hearing loss for some might mean losing a passion for music, but that’s not the case for Nutt. Instead, her passion only got stronger. She started writing songs and learned how to play guitar.

“There were days when I literally put my head against the guitar in order to hear what the cords were,” Nutt said.

She wore hearing aids and even got a cochlear implant in 2018, but it failed from a manufacturer defect, meaning surgery to replace it.

“There was a moment when I was embarrassed about wearing the implant - it’s a very large object on my head - wondering if people will find it strange,” she said. “I was worried about it at first, but I would have done this a lot sooner had I not been so afraid.”

All Nutt’s hard work is paying off; she’s releasing music as a sort of love letter to her family and to herself.

“My first record I put out during my hearing loss issues [was when] I was first losing my hearing and wondering what my children or grandchildren will sound like,” she said.

Her most recent song is called “Like You,” and it’s written about her own experience losing her hearing. It’s peaking the charts in some countries. It’s a full-circle moment, the same question she was asked a child - why? - she’s now answering herself.

“Writing a song I am proud of is the biggest success,” Nutt said. “It’s great seeing a number or your song being recognize but if I sing a song I’m proud of then that is the greatest success.”

