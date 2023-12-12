East Tennessee organizations helping in tornado aftermath

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee organizations stepped in to help out in the aftermath of the tornado, with several volunteers heading there to help people, and clean up the damage.

Tornadoes left parts of Middle Tennessee devastated this weekend with homes and businesses destroyed.

“It’s quite devastating, “Lori Ann Tinajero said, Executive Director of Tennessee River Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Tinajero is based out of Middle Tennessee, and is seeing the damage first hand. “You see buildings that are removed, mangled up,” she said.

Tinajero said the Red Cross had three shelters in the area where about 50 people stayed Sunday night. It’s at those shelters where the East Tennessee Red Cross had a couple of volunteers helping out.

“Spiritual care, and helping with those needs that families have when you’ve left your home and you’ve left everything behind,” Sharon Hudson said, Executive Director of the Red Cross East Tennessee Chapter in Knoxville.

The Knox County Association of Baptists are helping too. They’re set to send around 20 volunteers to the region this week to help with the cleanup effort.

“Mostly tree, debris clean up,” Stanley Roach said, Disaster Relief Director of the Knox County Association of Baptists. “At this point, early, when you walk the streets, it’s destruction everywhere,” he said.

Roach said the Knox County Association of Baptists is working with several surrounding counties’ Association of Baptists to have enough people and tools for the job.

He said the volunteers are struggling to find a place to stay that’s within driving distance of the wreckage because so many buildings were damaged or destroyed by the tornadoes.

“We have mobile feeding units. We have mobile showers, so all we need is a place to lay down and sleep,” he said. “That’s usually in an area church, or an area fire hall, whatever they can acquire.”

Roach said they’ll head to Nashville regardless and make the most of it, and use mobile units to get by.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood to help injured people there. Hudson said people can also volunteer their time or make a monetary donation by going onto their website.

