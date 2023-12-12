Frost and frozen fog ahead of a milder afternoon

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have several frosty cold mornings, but it’s quiet until our next front brings weekend rain.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite frosty, cold mornings, we have some milder afternoons. This weather pattern ends when a cold front’s showers reach our area this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is frosty cold, but also some pockets of fog are developing. It’s a good reminder that fog can create slick spots when it’s freezing and below, but roads are still too warm for an impact so the steps to your porch would be a spot that could be slick. We’re starting the day with twenties area-wide, with a low around 25 degrees in Knoxville.

It’s a sunny day, and that is helping us rebound to “normal” on this Tuesday. We’re toping out around 52 degrees in Knoxville, with a light breeze.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a few high clouds and patches of frozen fog again in the morning. Get ready with the big coat again and some frosty scraping time, as we drop to around 29 degrees Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday warms to the mid 50s, and that trend continues the rest of this week. We will see a few clouds at times Wednesday, then it’s sunnier Thursday and Friday.

Clouds increase going into Saturday, ahead of some showers. We’ll see spotty to scattered rain roll through Sunday, and taper off to spotty again Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, slightly colder air slides in behind that front and brings stray mountaintop snow showers into Tuesday morning, before sunshine returns.

