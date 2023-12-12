Gov. Lee looks at Arkansas program to create Tennessee’s private school voucher proposal

Gov. Bill Lee proposes offering tax payer money for private school education
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee was joined by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Tennessee proposed a statewide school voucher program in Tennessee.

Arkansas families were already using tax dollars for private schooling.

“The voucher program is something we’ve been fighting for a long, long time,” Arkansas Education Association president April Reisma said.

Reisma was against the program in Arkansas and Tennessee. She said she wants to keep this money for public schools.

“Taking that money away from public education and taking it away from students; don’t do it. It’s a horrible, horrible hole going down,” Reisma said.

Arkansas will spend more than $32 million in taxes for private schooling. With Lee’s proposal, Tennessee would spend $140 million.

Sanders supported the program.

“This program gives their kids the ability to choose whatever school best fits their needs,” Sanders said.

An issue in Arkansas is most students who use the program already go to private schools.

“We’re basically giving a coupon to the rich to be able to attend private schools,” Reisma said.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Education found 95% of Arkansas students using a voucher were going into kindergarten, or already going to private school.

Even though this is happening, Sanders said it’s all about offering choices for families.

“A student’s zip code shouldn’t be the only thing that determines where they go to school and it’s time for the failed status quo to end,” Sanders said.

Tennessee’s proposal will have to go through the General Assembly first. If passed, all students would be eligible for the money by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Police lights
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says colder air settles in to start the new week.
Rainy to showers and cooling, with some snow
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency officials said quick and clear communication...
Are you prepared for a weather emergency? | Experts explain what you can do to be ready for the unexpected
The money would go towards reimbursing local government and utilities.
Knox County Commission set discuss $1 million in disaster aid
Ben tracks some frost in a mostly quiet weather week
Colder start Tuesday with a slightly warmer afternoon
Large trees fell on houses and cars in Dickson County during Saturday night's tornado outbreak.
East Tennessee organizations helping in tornado aftermath