Gov. Lee looks at Arkansas program to create Tennessee’s private school voucher proposal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee was joined by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Tennessee proposed a statewide school voucher program in Tennessee.

Arkansas families were already using tax dollars for private schooling.

“The voucher program is something we’ve been fighting for a long, long time,” Arkansas Education Association president April Reisma said.

Reisma was against the program in Arkansas and Tennessee. She said she wants to keep this money for public schools.

“Taking that money away from public education and taking it away from students; don’t do it. It’s a horrible, horrible hole going down,” Reisma said.

Arkansas will spend more than $32 million in taxes for private schooling. With Lee’s proposal, Tennessee would spend $140 million.

Sanders supported the program.

“This program gives their kids the ability to choose whatever school best fits their needs,” Sanders said.

An issue in Arkansas is most students who use the program already go to private schools.

“We’re basically giving a coupon to the rich to be able to attend private schools,” Reisma said.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Education found 95% of Arkansas students using a voucher were going into kindergarten, or already going to private school.

Even though this is happening, Sanders said it’s all about offering choices for families.

“A student’s zip code shouldn’t be the only thing that determines where they go to school and it’s time for the failed status quo to end,” Sanders said.

Tennessee’s proposal will have to go through the General Assembly first. If passed, all students would be eligible for the money by 2025.

