Knox Esports gives McNabb Center kids sneak peak at new video game facility

Knox Esports is a gaming center aimed at providing a safe, healthy environment with new equipment and a library full of games for players.
PlayStation controller
PlayStation controller(Pexels)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Esports, an upcoming gaming facility, is giving kids from the McNabb Center early access to their equipment before opening day. It’s a win-win situation, also giving Knox Esports a chance to test their equipment.

“We are thrilled open our doors for youth at the McNabb Center this holiday season,” said owner Chris Castleberry. “We needed a trial run on our facility, and we hope to provide a fantastic gaming experience to the McNabb Center clients who are helping us out this week.”

The McNabb Center is a nonprofit that provides mental health, substance abuse, social and victim services. The center has a variety of programs for kids.

“It’s great to see the East Tennessee community supporting our students. We have a lot of ‘gamers’ in our group, and Knox Esports is providing a sober, fun experience to build a positive community among youth. They’re going to have a blast,” Senior Director of DCS Programming for the McNabb Center Lauren Bobrowski said.

The McNab clients will check out the new facility on Dec. 13. Knox Esports is scheduled to open Saturday, Dec. 16.

