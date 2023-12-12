Loudon County inmates help bring Christmas gifts to families

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Christmas, more than 100 families will have gifts to give their children thanks to the efforts of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and their annual Toys for Tots.

With an influx of gifts being dropped off and collected, it’s a tall task to try to organize and package everything which is why Sheriff Jimmy Davis enlisted help from an unusual source.

Inmates at the Loudon County Jail were a part of picking up gifts, organizing, and packaging them so that kids in East Tennessee can have toys this Christmas.

“I think I’ve had more fun these past couple weeks in jail than I have that I can have that I can count really in the free world in a long time,” said inmate Joe Corbin.

For Corbin and other inmates, it’s a chance to give back to a community they’re looking to rejoin once they’re released. While their help saves sheriff’s deputies dozens of hours of work, it’s also been beneficial to the men helping while behind bars.

“It makes you want to be a part of it because it does build your spirit up. It makes you happy to come up here and want to do good for them but only them it makes us want to good for us,” said inmate Kaleb Giles.

Both Giles and Corbin are set to be released in a matter of months for non-violent crimes, as Davis takes pride in knowing that this opportunity is giving inmates something positive to work towards.

“Let’s see if we can make them better and help them make themselves better to help them return to society and be an active member of the public,” said Davis.

Inmates also volunteered to help build three wooden crosses that now rest on top of the Loudon County Jail.

Davis said that several inmates have already expressed a desire to continue working with Toys for Tots even after they’re released from jail.

