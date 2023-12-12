Nearly 20 dogs rescued from Hamblen County storage unit

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for donations after 17 chihuahuas were rescued from a storage unit in Hamblen County Sunday, according to officials with the humane society.

Staff said all 17 dogs needed vet evaluations and some were so young their eyes weren’t open yet.

“Please find it in your heart to donate to help with their care,” officials said. “We are also in need of donations of items such as puppy pads, Purina dog chow small bites and blankets. These dogs are also in serious need of socialization so enrichment type toys would be great for small dogs (smaller kongs, treat puzzles, treat balls etc).”

A foster stepped up to help with the dogs but the humane society still provides the supplies needed to take care of the dogs.

Staff urged anyone with information on why they were left in the storage unit to contact the Hamblen County Animal Control at 423-438-7981.

