Rural communites fear losing jobs with Gov. Lee’s voucher plan

Gov. Lee wants to use $140 million in tax dollars for private schools
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County and Greeneville City officials said Gov. Bill Lee’s voucher plan would hurt public education across the state.

Lee wants to use $140 million to give 20,000 students money toward private schools. Director of Schools, Tommy Arnold, said public education would take a hit.

“I think it could be detrimental to public education,” Arnold said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gov. Lee looks at Arkansas program to create Tennessee’s private school voucher proposal

Arnold said taxpayer money should not go to private schools. He also said that public education could lose money and it could impact people’s jobs.

“If we lose a number of students then we’re going to have teachers’ jobs that are going to have to be cut to make up for that lost money,” Arnold said.

Arnold said he plans to work with county officials expressing concerns with state lawmakers. Something Greeneville City Schools superintendent Steve Starnes also planned to do.

“If a student does choose to take advantage of that, then we would lose that funding,” Starnes said.

Starnes and the Greeneville City Board of Education unanimously voted to oppose the voucher program in their last meeting. Starnes pointed to one specific part of the plan that concerned him. Arnold agreed.

“Public dollars need to go to public programs,” Starnes said.

Arnold said, “I am 100% for parent choice. I’m not for public dollars following that student to public schools.”

Lee said funding for the plan would come from the general fund.

The proposal would have to go through the General Assembly before its approved in Tennessee. If approved, all students would be eligible by 2025.

