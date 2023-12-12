Taylor Swift donates $1M to tornado relief fund

Swift attended Hendersonville High School while starting her music career.
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift, who graduated from Hendersonville High School, has donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Fund, the nonprofit agency confirmed Monday night.

“Taylor’s incredible generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event,” said Hal Cato, CEO of CFMT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Swift lived in Hendersonville as she launched her music career.

Law week Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year after her successful Eras Tour, which included stops at Nissan Stadium.

The Eras Tour was the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

You can also donate to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those impacted by Saturday’s tornados outside of Davidson County.

Did you know Taylor Swift made her television debut on WSMV 4?

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kemian Strawder, 18
Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver

Latest News

The Madison tornado tore the large American flag above the Ford dealership in half.
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
He ended up driving to the entrance of the CCSO operations center, where the chase ended.
VIDEO: Florida man steals ambulance, drives it to sheriff’s office, report says
From left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, his wife, Britainy Beshear, his daughter Lila and his...
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear sworn in for 2nd term in Republican-leaning Kentucky
Middle Tennessee tornado victims
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee