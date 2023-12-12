TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen

Those with information should contact the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Lillian Rein
Lillian Rein(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl, officials with the bureau announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lillian Rein, who is white with brown hair and blue eyes, stands at five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, was last seen on Dec. 9. She’s from Spencer, Tennessee.

Those with information should contact the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kemian Strawder, 18
Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver

Latest News

The event is free and open to the public, regardless of religious orientation, but VIP concert...
Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville
Paige WX
Frost and frozen fog ahead of a milder afternoon
Deaf Knoxville musician overcomes obstacles to top the charts with new song
Deaf Knoxville musician overcomes obstacles to top the charts with new song
It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a...
Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville