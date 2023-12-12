TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl, officials with the bureau announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lillian Rein, who is white with brown hair and blue eyes, stands at five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, was last seen on Dec. 9. She’s from Spencer, Tennessee.

Those with information should contact the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

