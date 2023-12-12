Tennessee counties to get millions for historic sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Tennessee counties are getting a piece of a multi-million dollar pie to help fund historic sites and museums.

Friday, Knox County lawmakers announced that more than $371,000 would be headed to the county. The following sites were all included:

The Historic Ramsey House - $84,080

Historic Westwood - $70,000

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame - $38,000

Hazen Historical Museum Foundation - $97,990

East Tennessee Historical Society - $39,640

Blount Mansion Association - $42,000

Knox County got a total of $371,710 for historic preservation.

“These historic sites offer great insight into Knox County’s past and cultural heritage,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “These investments will support the mission of these very worthy organizations. We thank the Tennessee State Museum for their preservation efforts and contributions to these important projects.”

Hamblen County lawmakers also announced Tuesday that the county would be receiving thousands in grants for museums and historic sites.

The Lakeway Civil War Preservation Association General Longstreet Museum received $33,665 and the Rose Center and Council for the Arts received $25,000. That’s a total of $58,665.

“Hamblen County has a fascinating history,” the lawmakers said. “This investment will help these organizations continue to spread their knowledge and stories to residents and visitors. We thank the Tennessee State Museum for their role in the selection process of these deserving historic sites.”

The funds are all part of a $5 million appropriation approved General Assembly members for the Tennessee State Museum in the 2023-24 budget. They’re required to be used for building and land improvements, like renovations.

The money was made available to nonprofits and government entity-affiliated museums through the Appropriations Act.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.