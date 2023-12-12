Three face charges after stealing cattle, Department of Agriculture says

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are facing charges after stealing at least five cattle in McMinn County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

The theft happened on Dec. 3, DOA officials said, in Englewood. It was investigated by Agricultural Crime Unit Special Agent Clint Brookshire, tracking the cattle to a sale that happened in Lincoln County. There, Brookshire said he found the cattle, which had been bought on Craigslist.

Throughout the investigation, ACU investigators identified Gary James Hill from Sweetwater and Thomas Dewayne Pressley and Donna Ann Vaughn, both from Athens as suspects in the case.

Pressley and Vaughn were tracked down in Sweetwater on Dec. 6. and arrested, followed by Hill on Dec. 7 who was located in Athens. The cattle were returned to the owner and some of the money from the Craigslist sale was recovered, DOA officials said.

All three are facing felony charges of theft over $6,000.

