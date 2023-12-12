VIDEO: Man steals ambulance, drives it to sheriff’s office, report says

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WVLT/CBS) - Deputies who were chasing a stolen ambulance in Columbia County, Florida, Saturday night ended surprisingly, according to a report from CBS.

Dashcam video from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shows Stanley Williams, 35, getting inside the ambulance while being helped by responders. Deputies said in a news release that Williams was “experiencing an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs.”

Williams then drove the ambulance, the dashcam footage shows, with deputies close behind. He ended up driving to the entrance of the CCSO operations center, where the chase ended.

“It’s not every day a pursuit ends at our front door,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “This just goes to show that we never know what we will encounter from one moment to the next. I’m glad nobody was hurt and the suspect was not able to pose a greater risk to our community.”

Williams was admitted to a local hospital for more evaluation. Charges are being filed for grand theft and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.