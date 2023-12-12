VIDEO: Man steals ambulance, drives it to sheriff’s office, report says

He ended up driving to the entrance of the CCSO operations center, where the chase ended.
He ended up driving to the entrance of the CCSO operations center, where the chase ended.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WVLT/CBS) - Deputies who were chasing a stolen ambulance in Columbia County, Florida, Saturday night ended surprisingly, according to a report from CBS.

Dashcam video from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shows Stanley Williams, 35, getting inside the ambulance while being helped by responders. Deputies said in a news release that Williams was “experiencing an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs.”

Williams then drove the ambulance, the dashcam footage shows, with deputies close behind. He ended up driving to the entrance of the CCSO operations center, where the chase ended.

“It’s not every day a pursuit ends at our front door,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “This just goes to show that we never know what we will encounter from one moment to the next. I’m glad nobody was hurt and the suspect was not able to pose a greater risk to our community.”

Williams was admitted to a local hospital for more evaluation. Charges are being filed for grand theft and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kemian Strawder, 18
Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver

Latest News

The event is free and open to the public, regardless of religious orientation, but VIP concert...
Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville
Toy maker Hasbro said Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of...
Hasbro cuts 20% of its workforce, struggles with slowdown in sales
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have several frosty cold mornings, but it’s quiet...
Frost and frozen fog ahead of a milder afternoon
It’s all part of Chabad of Knoxville’s Unite Through Light event, which will also include a...
Unite Through Light Chanukah event coming to Knoxville
A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays