Vol Football’s Mincey to return, McDonald to transfer

Tennessee receives a mix of good and bad news on Monday
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football received some good news and some bad news on Monday.

The good news was that offensive lineman Gerald Mincey announced via social media he’d return to Rocky Top for the 2024 season.

Mincey started six games at left tackle for the Vols in 2023, and appeared in all but one of Tennessee’s regular season contests. He was instrumental in a Tennessee run game that averaged over 200 yards per game this year.

The bad news came from the Transfer Portal. Starting defensive back Tamarion McDonald became the sixth Tennessee defensive back to enter the Transfer Portal since it opened.

McDonald made over 100 tackles and four interceptions during his time in Knoxville.

