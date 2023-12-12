Vol Football’s Mincey to return, McDonald to transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football received some good news and some bad news on Monday.

The good news was that offensive lineman Gerald Mincey announced via social media he’d return to Rocky Top for the 2024 season.

Shout out to @thevolclub for all the opportunities this year!

Looking forward to another great year and glad to be signed for the 2024 season. — G1 (@GeraldMincey) December 11, 2023

Mincey started six games at left tackle for the Vols in 2023, and appeared in all but one of Tennessee’s regular season contests. He was instrumental in a Tennessee run game that averaged over 200 yards per game this year.

The bad news came from the Transfer Portal. Starting defensive back Tamarion McDonald became the sixth Tennessee defensive back to enter the Transfer Portal since it opened.

McDonald made over 100 tackles and four interceptions during his time in Knoxville.

