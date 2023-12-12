Vols rise to No. 12 in AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Tennessee’s first ranked win of the season on Saturday against No. 20 Illinois, the Vols rose five spots from No. 17 to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Vols are the highest ranked team in the SEC, coming in one spot ahead of Kentucky.

Tennessee had the third highest rise of any team this week. Only Clemson (11 spots from No. 24 to No. 13) and Oklahoma (eight spots from No. 19 to No. 11) rose higher.

Tennessee faces Georgia Southern at home on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

