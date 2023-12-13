11-year-old placed on probation after urinating in public

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - A 11-year-old Senatobia, Mississippi, boy has been put on probation after he was seen by a police officer urinating in public.

The story caught national attention when it happened and now, people are questioning whether the punishment is necessary.

Quantavious Eason and his family sat in a Senatobia courtroom Tuesday after the 11-year-old was seen relieving himself in a parking lot back in August.

Carlos Moore represents the Eason family.

He said this whole ordeal has made Quantavious not trust the police.

“He did not plead guilty to anything; he wasn’t found guilty to anything, but it is an informal adjustment probation,” said Moore.

Back in August, the then-10-year-old was with his mother at an attorney’s office.

Moore said the boy needed to use the restroom, but the office did not have public restrooms.

Eason used the bathroom near his mother’s car when a Senatobia police officer saw him.

Officers put Eason in a squad car and took the child to the police station.

“The people who he should trust to protect and serve...he doesn’t feel that they treated him fairly and that he would not get a fair shake in life due to the justice system and the police,” said Moore.

Moore said the Eason family is distraught about how a judge or prosecutor could issue probation to an 11-year-old for doing something so many others have done.

“I think that it is unreasonable for doing something I did as a child growing up in Mississippi. So, it’s not criminal. He should have never been in contact with the juvenile just for urinating discretely,” said Moore.

Others questioned the motives behind the entire ordeal.

“Black boys are demonized or criminalized at a very young age. Had he been a little white boy urinated he would had not been arrested,” said Moore.

Eason must serve three months’ probation and has to check in every month with his mother with a judge.

Eason is also required to write a two-page report about his favorite basketball player, Kobe Bryant.

“We are going to take this to the highest heights, and we are going to file it in federal court. We are going to fight for justice, and they are going to pay this family for what they have endured,” said Moore.

The Eason family plans to file a lawsuit next month against the Senatobia Police Department.

