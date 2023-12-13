2024 Tennessee football schedule released
Remaining conference schedule revealed Wednesday night
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The complete 2024 Tennessee football schedule is set to be released Wednesday night. This schedule will reveal the new SEC format, with Texas and Oklahoma now members of the conference and the end of East and West Divisions. The top two teams with the best conference records will have a spot in the 2024 SEC Championship game.
The season will be 14 weeks with two open dates and 12 opponents.
The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 31 -- UT Chattanooga at Tennessee
Sept. 7 -- NC State vs Tennessee, Charlotte
Sept. 14 -- Kent State at Tennessee
Oct. 12 -- Florida at Tennessee
Nov. 23 -- Texas El Paso at Tennessee
The remaining conference slate will be revealed at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.
