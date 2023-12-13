2024 Tennessee football schedule released

Remaining conference schedule revealed Wednesday night
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland. Tennessee came away with the victory, 20-13.(University of Tennessee)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The complete 2024 Tennessee football schedule is set to be released Wednesday night. This schedule will reveal the new SEC format, with Texas and Oklahoma now members of the conference and the end of East and West Divisions. The top two teams with the best conference records will have a spot in the 2024 SEC Championship game.

The season will be 14 weeks with two open dates and 12 opponents.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31 -- UT Chattanooga at Tennessee

Sept. 7 -- NC State vs Tennessee, Charlotte

Sept. 14 -- Kent State at Tennessee

Oct. 12 -- Florida at Tennessee

Nov. 23 -- Texas El Paso at Tennessee

The remaining conference slate will be revealed at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.



