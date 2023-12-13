6 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a sixth tornado during the outbreak in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

NWS Nashville said it completed a survey of a tornado at Indian Mound in Stewart County into western Montgomery County. The EF-1 tornado was 75 yards wide, tracked for seven miles, and winds reached 110 miles per hour.

“This is not the same tornado that impacted Clarksville although it was spawned from the same storm cell,” NWS Nashville said.

The NWS has confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Saturday:

Indian Mound, EF-1, max winds 110 mph, 1:20 p.m.

Clarksville EF-3, max winds 150mph, time 1:41 p.m.

Cumberland Furnace, EF-2, max winds 125 mph, time 3:31 p.m.

White Bluff, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:03 p.m.

Springfield, EF-2, max winds 120mph, time 4:20 p.m.

Madison/Hendersonville, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:39 p.m.

Another tornado was confirmed a little farther north in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which was determined to be an EF-1.

As of tonight, we have completed the storm damage surveys from December 9, 2023. Today's surveys added one additional tornado track (EF-1 in Stewart Co) and extended the White Bluff path. Our tornado count in #MiddleTN stands at 6.



The NWS concluded their surveys on Tuesday of the tornado outbreak locations from Saturday, December 9. In addition to confirming the EF-1 tornado in Steward County, they extended the White Bluff tornado’s time on the ground. Their full report can be found here.

The National Weather Service has also released the following stats regarding December tornadoes:

Stewart County

First tornado in Stewart County since 12/10/2021

Montgomery County

First December tornado on record in Montgomery County

First tornado in Montgomery County since 6/19/2021

Deadliest tornado in Montgomery County since April 27, 1970

3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Montgomery County since Nov.10, 2002 (2 deaths)

Robertson County

First December tornado on record in Robertson County

First tornado in Robertson County since 5/4/2021

Dickson County

First tornado in Dickson County since 12/11/2021

There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Dickson County in December (3 of which happened on 12/11/21, 2 EF2s)

Cheatham County

First tornado in Cheatham County since 12/11/2021

Davidson County

First tornado in Davidson County since 12/11/2021

Deadliest tornado in Davidson County since March 14, 1933 (11 fatalities)

3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Davidson County since March 3, 2020

March 3, 2020 tornado had 2 deaths in Davidson County (3 in Wilson County)

There have been 7 tornadoes on record in Davidson County in December (highest is an EF-2 on 12/11/2021)

Sumner County

First tornado in Sumner County since 12/11/2021

There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Sumner County in December (F2 highest in 1924, two EF-0s and one EF-1 on 12/11/2021).

