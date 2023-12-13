6 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak

NWS completed their storm damage surveys on Tuesday.
6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak
6 total tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak(NWS Nashville)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a sixth tornado during the outbreak in Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

NWS Nashville said it completed a survey of a tornado at Indian Mound in Stewart County into western Montgomery County. The EF-1 tornado was 75 yards wide, tracked for seven miles, and winds reached 110 miles per hour.

Middle Tennessee Tornado Outbreak:
NWS: Tornado outbreak strongest in 18 years
Victims identified after deadly tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Are December tornadoes the new normal in Tennessee?
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee

“This is not the same tornado that impacted Clarksville although it was spawned from the same storm cell,” NWS Nashville said.

The NWS has confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Saturday:

  • Indian Mound, EF-1, max winds 110 mph, 1:20 p.m.
  • Clarksville EF-3, max winds 150mph, time 1:41 p.m.
  • Cumberland Furnace, EF-2, max winds 125 mph, time 3:31 p.m.
  • White Bluff, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:03 p.m.
  • Springfield, EF-2, max winds 120mph, time 4:20 p.m.
  • Madison/Hendersonville, EF-2, max winds 125mph, time 4:39 p.m.

Another tornado was confirmed a little farther north in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which was determined to be an EF-1.

The NWS concluded their surveys on Tuesday of the tornado outbreak locations from Saturday, December 9. In addition to confirming the EF-1 tornado in Steward County, they extended the White Bluff tornado’s time on the ground. Their full report can be found here.

The National Weather Service has also released the following stats regarding December tornadoes:

Stewart County

  • First tornado in Stewart County since 12/10/2021

Montgomery County

  • First December tornado on record in Montgomery County
  • First tornado in Montgomery County since 6/19/2021
  • Deadliest tornado in Montgomery County since April 27, 1970
  • 3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Montgomery County since Nov.10, 2002 (2 deaths)

Robertson County

  • First December tornado on record in Robertson County
  • First tornado in Robertson County since 5/4/2021

Dickson County

  • First tornado in Dickson County since 12/11/2021
  • There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Dickson County in December (3 of which happened on 12/11/21, 2 EF2s)

Cheatham County

  • First tornado in Cheatham County since 12/11/2021

Davidson County

  • First tornado in Davidson County since 12/11/2021
  • Deadliest tornado in Davidson County since March 14, 1933 (11 fatalities)
  • 3 reported deaths are the first in a tornado in Davidson County since March 3, 2020
  • March 3, 2020 tornado had 2 deaths in Davidson County (3 in Wilson County)
  • There have been 7 tornadoes on record in Davidson County in December (highest is an EF-2 on 12/11/2021)

Sumner County

  • First tornado in Sumner County since 12/11/2021
  • There have been 4 tornadoes on record in Sumner County in December (F2 highest in 1924, two EF-0s and one EF-1 on 12/11/2021).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff
Lillian Rein
TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
Police found 17 chihuahuas in a storage unit in Hamblen County Sunday, according to officials...
Nearly 20 dogs rescued from Hamblen County storage unit

Latest News

Your headlines from 12/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: missing 14-year-old girl, seven...
Catch Up Quick
JETT FOUNDATION DONATE VAN
Family receives fully serviceable van
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have some cold mornings, but still a nice few days...
Milder afternoons for now before the next cold front’s showers
Ben tracks frosty cool mornings and pleasant afternoons
Cooler mornings continue with mild afternoons
Recurring WVLT News recording
Rural communities concerned with Gov. Bill Lee's voucher program