Aidoo’s career night leads Tennessee past Georgia Southern

Junior Forward records second double-double of season
Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) dunks past Georgia Southern forward Avantae Parker (25) and...
Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) dunks past Georgia Southern forward Avantae Parker (25) and guard Tyren Moore (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By John Sartori
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jonas Aidoo scored a career high 29 points and added 11 rebounds as Tennessee took down Georgia Southern 74-56.

Zakai Zeigler tied his season high in assists with seven. Aidoo was the only Volunteer to score in double figures.

Georgia Southern was paced by Derrick Harris Jr’s 13 points.

The Vols outscored the Eagles, who are still searching for their first win, 49-21 in the first half. Georgia Southern shot just 16.7% from the field over the first twenty minutes.

The Vols were outscored in the second half 35-25.

Tennessee improves to 7-1 when scoring 70 points or more.

The Vols will face NC State on Saturday in San Antonio as part of the Hall of Fame San Antonio Tournament inside AT&T Center. Tipoff is set for 10:00 Eastern.

