Blount County man pleads guilty to tax fraud

The man was identified as Bruce Martin Lemanski, a former bookkeeper for Art of Cakes in Maryville.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County man had pleaded guilty to tax fraud and has been ordered to pay over $70,000 in restitution, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The man was identified as Bruce Martin Lemanski, a former bookkeeper for Art of Cakes in Maryville. According to the DOR, Lemanski did not report taxable sales at the business.

“It is a felony for retailers to collect sales tax from the public and then fail to remit it to the state,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “It is a breach of the public trust, and the Department of Revenue will never quit pursuing criminal sanctions to provide accountability for these actions.”

Lemanki has been ordered to pay $70,629.78 and will see one year of probation.

