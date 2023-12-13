Carson-Newman has a new football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Long-time Carson-Newman Navy Assistant Head Coach Ashley Ingram has a new title; he’ll now lead the football team as head coach. He’ll replace Mike Clowney, who spent four seasons at Carson-Newman.

The announcement came Wednesday from Vice President for Athletics Matt Pope.

“We had more than 100 people express interest in this position,” Pope said. “After much prayer and deliberation, Ashley Ingram has made it beyond readily apparent that he is the right man to lead the Carson-Newman Football program. He has a strong knowledge of option football, the history of the C-N football program, and a legacy of developing strong Christian men. For all these reasons and more, we are elated to welcome Coach Ingram as the 20th head football coach here at Carson-Newman.”

Ingram graduated from North Alabama and will be the first non-alum to lead the program since Johnny Wike, who was head coach from 1973 to 1977. He’s no stranger to coaching, though, having spent the last 16 years in multiple positions at the Naval Academy.

Navy compiled a 113-90 record during Ingram’s tenure. Clowney accumulated 13 wins against 20 losses in his head coaching career, going 11-16 in South Atlantic Conference play.

