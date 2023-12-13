Farmers worried as Tennessee quickly loses farmland to new housing

Data shows that Tennessee is losing about 86,000 acres of farmland a year
Data shows that Tennessee is losing about 86,000 acres of farmland a year
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is losing farmland faster than almost every other state in the nation.

A new report shows the state is losing tens of thousands of acres of farmland yearly because of the growing population.

A plot of land on West Emory Road in Powell was previously farmland. Now, it’s a construction zone with new homes going up, which is a common sight in Tennessee.

“Drive up and down the road here in South Knoxville. Subdivision, subdivision,” said D.J. Krahwinkel, a longtime East Tennessee farmer.

Krahwinkel said he’s seen the transformation firsthand.

“The farm next door from this one used to be a little dairy farm,” he said. “Now, there’s probably 150 houses.”

The conversion of farmland into housing developments is increasing in the state. In the University of Tennessee’s annual economic report to the governor, data shows that the state lost 1.1 million acres of farmland between 1997 and 2017, about 55,000 acres a year.

However, the farmland conversion has accelerated since 2017, as the state has lost about 86,000 acres of farmland a year.

“We’ve got a growing population in Tennessee and other areas. But we have a fixed amount of land to live on. We can’t grow more land,” Krahwinkel said.

He said it’s harder for farmers to keep their land, especially for farmers on the verge of retirement looking to sell the farm to help them financially during their retirement years.

“Some farmer next door offers me a few thousand dollars an acre for it. And some developer offers me $50,000 an acre for it,” Krahwinkel said. “Am I going to sell it to another farmer to keep producing food? Or am I going to sell it to the developer who’s going to put in houses for people to live?”

The report shows agriculture generated over $65 billion for the state economy this year and supported more than 280,000 jobs.

In 2020, the American Farmland Trust ranked Tennessee as the fourth most threatened state for farmland conversions.


