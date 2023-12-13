Feeling chilly Thursday morning with more sunshine to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds are kicking up tonight, allowing for temperatures to feel much cooler as you step out the door Thursday morning. Afternoons remain mild with sunshine to end the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies continue tonight with winds from the northeast gusting up to 15 mph by the morning, which will make it feel much colder as you step out the door. Temperatures will drop to 30 degrees by Thursday morning but feel closer to the mid-20s due to the winds.

A lot of sunshine is expected again throughout the day on Thursday. The sun will help us warm up to 58 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday features more sunshine with a chilly start near 28 degrees but a mild afternoon with a high near 57 degrees.

Clouds start to move back on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Spotty showers move in late Saturday into the overnight hours. Scattered showers arrive on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. This rain comes from a cold front moving in from the west but we are also watching an area of low pressure from our southeast. Both of those could bring us rain and change the timing with the rain moving in Sunday. We’ll continue to watch those two systems closely.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered to spotty showers linger early Monday with highs dropping into the lower 50s. It’s a cooler start to the new week, but we’ll dry out by Tuesday with the chance for stray mountain snow showers early.

