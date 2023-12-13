Fire extinguisher discharges in high school hallway; 12 hospitalized

SUFFOLK, Va. (WTKR) - A dozen people were hospitalized after someone knocked a fire extinguisher loose in the hallway of a Virginia high school during a class change.

Video from a student inside Suffolk’s Nansemond River High School shows the hallway filled with gaseous chemicals Tuesday after a fire extinguisher discharged. Students can be heard laughing and coughing.

Eleven students and one faculty member were sent to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The fire chief says at one time, as many as 70 students were complaining of respiratory irritation as a result of the discharge. They were evaluated in the auditorium.

School officials say the incident happened when someone accidentally bumped into the fire extinguisher, knocking it to the floor and causing it to discharge.

Teresa Walter’s daughter was inside the school at the time. She believes school officials waited too long to notify parents of the incident.

“By the time I got here, I knew that she was OK, but when I saw the pictures on my phone that she sent me, I was very upset,” Walter said.

A school representative said parents of students affected by the extinguisher being discharged were notified of the incident first and everyone else was notified later in an effort to prevent parents from rushing to the school all at once.

“Of course, they want to let the parents [of] kids that might have been injured or hurt know first out of respect, and I certainly understand that. But... she’s sending me pictures of this smoke-filled hallway and kids mass running through the hall. No, I don’t want to get that and then not hear from the school until two hours later,” Walter said.

Ebony Person went to the school to pick up her daughter only after finding out news outlets were reporting the incident. Like Walter, she believes there was no reason to delay notifying parents.

“Walking in, we get an email, and I asked them, ‘Why did the news find out before us?’ ‘Oh, I dont know,’ and then, they try to hand me the same email. That’s not justifiable,” Person said. “If the kids can tell us, then why can’t they tell us?”

Fire officials say the fire extinguisher involved in the incident contained a dry chemical powder.

The most common type of fire extinguisher contains monoammonium phosphate, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Inhalation of the chemical can cause mild irritation to the nose, throat and lungs, resulting in shortness of breath and coughing.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.