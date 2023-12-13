Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg fire and police departments responded to a report that a person jumped from the Space Needle.
The Gatlinburg Police Department was leading the investigation.
This is a developing story.
