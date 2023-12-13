Gatlinburg police investigating report of man jumping from Space Needle

A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.
A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg fire and police departments responded to a report that a person jumped from the Space Needle.

A dead man was found on the sidewalk below the Space Needle, according to officials.

The Gatlinburg Police Department was leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff, Knoxville police say
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
Lillian Rein
TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally

Latest News

Feeling chilly Thursday morning with more sunshine to end the week
Feeling chilly Thursday morning with more sunshine to end the week
Ice Bears postpone next two home games
Ice Bears postpone next two home games
Blount County man pleads guilty to tax fraud
Blount County man pleads guilty to tax fraud
Knoxville Police investigating motel shooting
Knoxville Police investigating motel shooting