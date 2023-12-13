Geminid Meteor Shower peaks this week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is letting you know the best viewing times. The Obed, Big South Fork, Big Ridge, the Smokies are among the best places to see the show.
By Ben Cathey, Jacob Durham and Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Geminid meteor shower will peak this week, giving stargazers an excellent show.

According to EarthSky, the meteor shower will peak at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, but the meteors can be spotted from the evening hours of Dec. 13 until dawn.

Meteors in this shower have a greenish hue to them unlike the white hue that most meteors have, according to a post on NASA’s Watch the Skies blog. That is because of the meteor’s chemical composition, which determines what hue the meteor will release as it burns in the Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA reported the Geminid meteors are also unique due to their origin. While many meteor showers originate from comets, the Geminid meteors originate from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which takes 1.4 years to orbit the Sun.

EarthSky reported that a young waxing moon will not interfere with the shower’s visibility, making for ideal conditions for viewing.

The meteor shower will appear to come from the Gemini constellation, near the bright star Castor. However, according to NASA’s post, meteors will be visible throughout the entire night sky so there’s no reason to look in one specific direction.

No special equipment is needed to view the shower, just a clear, dark open sky, a stargazing buddy and patience. A terrific spot to see the meteor showers is the Obed.

“The Park’s situation in a very rural part of eastern Tennessee has helped to preserve the Obed in conditions not unlike those encountered by the first European settlers in the 18th century. As the topography of the land discourages industrial development, there are no large cities in the area and few significant sources of light. As a result, sky quality over the Obed remains very good, and there are only limited threats to the integrity of those conditions. The management of the Park take the conservation natural darkness seriously; not only is there no permanent outdoor lighting in the park now, but the Park management has also agreed to a total prohibition on any future installations of lighting in order to help keep the course of the river dark at night.”

DarkSky International

Other great spots are Big Ridge State Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Pickett State Park, and Big South Fork.

Experience up to 120 or more meteors over the course of an hour. You can hike with Ijams Naturalist and uncover the wonders of the nights while taking in the beautiful stars and constellations. The program is designed for ages 16 and up as you hike roughly 1.5 miles. The event will kick off at 11 p.m. and go until 1 a.m.

