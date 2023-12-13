Hardin Valley Academy head football coach resigns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Hardin Valley’s head football coach, Jeff Miner, submitted his resignation.

Our partners at 5Star Preps first broke the news of Miner’s resignation.

This move comes after Miner completed his second season with the program. During that time, the Hawks recorded a 4-16 overall record. The Hawks started the 2023 season strong, winning their first three games, the first time the program’s mounted a three-game winning streak since the 2019 season.

This is a developing story.

