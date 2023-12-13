Ice Bears home games postponed for Knoxville Civic Coliseum mechanical issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears will not be playing at home this weekend as the Knoxville Civic Coliseum sees “an unforeseen mechanical issue,” representatives with the team announced Wednesday.

The team was supposed to host Roanoke Friday and Quad City on Saturday.

“We are very frustrated that there hasn’t been enough investment from the city to keep these things from happening,” said Ice Bears co-owner, GM and president Mike Murray. “I hate it for our staff, who have worked hard to prepare for a big home weekend. I hate it for our team, which was looking forward to playing at home after a being away last week, and I hate it for our fans, who have traveled well to support us on the road and were excited to watch a game in our own arena for the first time in three weeks.”

A new date for the games has not been set yet, as there are no Fridays or Saturdays available on Knoxville’s schedule for the rest of the regular season. Tickets for the games will be redeemable for the new dates, when they are set.

Knoxville’s next home game is set for Dec. 22, and Coliseum representatives say the issue should be fixed by then.

