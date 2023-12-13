KCSO searching for missing man out of West Knox County

The man was last seen leaving Brantley Drive in West Knox County
Kyle Dixon, 34, reported missing from West Knox County
Kyle Dixon, 34, reported missing from West Knox County(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding a missing man.

Kyle Dixon, 34, was last seen on Dec. 9 around 3:30 p.m., leaving Brantley Drive in West Knox County. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing man, Kyle Dixon, 34, of...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Friends filed a missing persons report with police and feared for his safety.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective James Hurst at 865-215-2243.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff, Knoxville police say
A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
Lillian Rein
TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally

Latest News

‘I don’t want to disappoint them’ | Longtime Knoxville USPS carrier gears up for busiest week of the year
Data shows that Tennessee is losing about 86,000 acres of farmland a year
Farmers worried as Tennessee quickly loses farmland to new housing
Night sky is illuminated during the annual Geminids meteor shower over an Orthodox church on...
Geminid Meteor Shower peaks this week
Check out the Geminid Meteor Shower
Geminid Meteor Shower peaks this week