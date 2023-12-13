KCSO searching for missing man out of West Knox County
The man was last seen leaving Brantley Drive in West Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding a missing man.
Kyle Dixon, 34, was last seen on Dec. 9 around 3:30 p.m., leaving Brantley Drive in West Knox County. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.
Friends filed a missing persons report with police and feared for his safety.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective James Hurst at 865-215-2243.
