Knoxville officers respond to deadly shooting in Old City
The shooting occurred outside of Knox Rail Salvage on Depot St.
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department detectives responded to a deadly shooting that happened outside of Knox Rail Salvage on Depot St.
KPD reported a man was shot at least one time in what was described as a targeted shooting. KPD said that the reasons for the shooting remain under investigation.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
This is a developing story.
