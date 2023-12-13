Knoxville officers respond to deadly shooting in Old City

The shooting occurred outside of Knox Rail Salvage on Depot St.
By Avery Jordan
Dec. 13, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department detectives responded to a deadly shooting that happened outside of Knox Rail Salvage on Depot St.

KPD reported a man was shot at least one time in what was described as a targeted shooting. KPD said that the reasons for the shooting remain under investigation.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

This is a developing story.

