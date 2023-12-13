Knoxville Police investigating motel shooting, victim in critical condition

The shooting happened at the Econo Lodge at 5505 Merchant Center Boulevard, Communications Manager Scott Erland said, around 7 a.m.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has launched an investigation into a shooting that happened at a motel Wednesday morning, according to Communications Manager Scott Erland.

The shooting happened at the Econo Lodge at 5505 Merchant Center Boulevard, Erland said, around 7 a.m. Officers arrived at the motel and found a man in a second-floor room who had been shot at least once, according to Erland. That victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he is in “critical but stable” condition.

KPD said they believe a man entered the room, shot the victim and left in a car, but police still aren’t sure why. They’re still looking for information to identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

