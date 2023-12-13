Lady Vols Mackenzie Donihoo will not return next season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday Tennessee softball shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo announced she will not be returning for the 2023 season. The 5th year spent one season on Rocky Top.

Donihoo took to X (Twitter) to announce she would medically retire from the sport.

As we rapidly approach the 2024 softball season, I want to thank every one of you who welcomed me into the Lady Vol family last summer. The past year and a half on Rocky Top has been extraordinarily special for me and my family. For the last several years, I have battled lingering injuries and after much prayer, and discussion with my family, coaches, teammates, and doctors - I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from the game I love so much and medically retire.

Head Coach Karen Weekly said in a statement, “I am heartbroken for Lou and our program that her injuries forced this very difficult decision. I know the competitor in her wants to be out there giving her all for Tennessee. Though her time on the field with us was short, she left her mark on the Lady Vol program and I’m blessed to have coached her.”

In one season in the Orange and White, Donhioo started all 61 games, hit .266 with 53 runs scored, a team-leading 15 doubles and powered seven home runs. She set or matched seven different career highs.

Donihoo transferred from Oklahoma after three seasons to Tennessee for the 2023 season.

