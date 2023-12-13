Lady Vols Mackenzie Donihoo will not return next season

The shortstop spent one season with Tennessee softball.
Mackenzie Donihoo, Tennessee softball
Mackenzie Donihoo, Tennessee softball(Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics | Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday Tennessee softball shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo announced she will not be returning for the 2023 season. The 5th year spent one season on Rocky Top.

Donihoo took to X (Twitter) to announce she would medically retire from the sport.

As we rapidly approach the 2024 softball season, I want to thank every one of you who welcomed me into the Lady Vol family last summer. The past year and a half on Rocky Top has been extraordinarily special for me and my family. For the last several years, I have battled lingering injuries and after much prayer, and discussion with my family, coaches, teammates, and doctors - I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from the game I love so much and medically retire.

Mackenzie Donihoo

Head Coach Karen Weekly said in a statement, “I am heartbroken for Lou and our program that her injuries forced this very difficult decision. I know the competitor in her wants to be out there giving her all for Tennessee. Though her time on the field with us was short, she left her mark on the Lady Vol program and I’m blessed to have coached her.”

In one season in the Orange and White, Donhioo started all 61 games, hit .266 with 53 runs scored, a team-leading 15 doubles and powered seven home runs. She set or matched seven different career highs.

Donihoo transferred from Oklahoma after three seasons to Tennessee for the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff, Knoxville police say
Lillian Rein
TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive back Trevon Flowers #1 of the Tennessee...
Vols await release of 2024 SEC Football schedule
Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo (0) dunks past Georgia Southern forward Avantae Parker (25) and...
Aidoo’s career night leads Tennessee past Georgia Southern
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...
Vols rise to No. 12 in AP Top 25
Tennessee's Gerald Mincey warms up before the Volunteer's game against Vanderbilt
Vol Football’s Mincey to return, McDonald to transfer