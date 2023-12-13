Lots of holiday cheer for you and the family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, December 15th:

The historic East Tennessee Theater is putting on a timeless classic like never before. Head over on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Enjoy fresh popcorn and a nice cold drink! Before the movie you’ll be able to enjoy the beautiful music from the Wurlitzer Organ. Tickets are $10.

Christmas is just around the corner and even the Grinch is getting in the spirit. Head over to Downtown Maryville on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and enjoy cookie decorating, Christmas Karaoke, Grinch Ice Carving and an Adult Christmas cocktail crawl. Don’t forget to dress like the Grinch as well with a costume contest!

Skies will be perfect to take in the Geminid Meteor Shower Friday night. Experience up to 120 or more meteors over the course of an hour. Hike with Ijams Naturalist and uncover the wonders of the nights while taking in the beautiful stars and constellations. The program is designed for ages 16 and up as you hike roughly 1.5 miles. The event will kick off at 11 p.m. and go until 1 a.m.

