Milder afternoons for now before the next cold front’s showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nice few days, with cold mornings, but at least it’s quiet until the next front moves in, yet again, on the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now partly cloudy. This leaves us starting the day in the 20s to right at 30 degrees, as clouds have giving us uneven cooling. It’s a frosty cold start at 29 degrees for Knoxville.

The extra clouds are around for half the day, so it’s partly cloudy to mostly sunny. We’re still warming up more today, with a high of 56 degrees. There is a little more wind out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, so that can make it feel cooler in the shade.

That extra wind really makes it feel colder at times this evening through tomorrow morning, but that keeps us closer to 30 degrees for a low.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll warm up to the upper 50s Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine!

Saturday comes with more clouds, but dry most of the day. We’ll still be around 56 degrees. Spotty rain arrives after sunset, with scattered rain Saturday night into Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll have scattered rain throughout the day Sunday into Sunday night, and becoming spotty by Monday. Highs tick down slightly behind the front, closer to 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.