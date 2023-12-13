Milder afternoons for now before the next cold front’s showers

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have some cold mornings, but still a nice few days before rain returns.
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have some cold mornings, but still a nice few days before rain returns.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nice few days, with cold mornings, but at least it’s quiet until the next front moves in, yet again, on the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now partly cloudy. This leaves us starting the day in the 20s to right at 30 degrees, as clouds have giving us uneven cooling. It’s a frosty cold start at 29 degrees for Knoxville.

The extra clouds are around for half the day, so it’s partly cloudy to mostly sunny. We’re still warming up more today, with a high of 56 degrees. There is a little more wind out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, so that can make it feel cooler in the shade.

That extra wind really makes it feel colder at times this evening through tomorrow morning, but that keeps us closer to 30 degrees for a low.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll warm up to the upper 50s Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine!

Saturday comes with more clouds, but dry most of the day. We’ll still be around 56 degrees. Spotty rain arrives after sunset, with scattered rain Saturday night into Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll have scattered rain throughout the day Sunday into Sunday night, and becoming spotty by Monday. Highs tick down slightly behind the front, closer to 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff
Lillian Rein
TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
Police found 17 chihuahuas in a storage unit in Hamblen County Sunday, according to officials...
Nearly 20 dogs rescued from Hamblen County storage unit

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have some cold mornings, but still a nice few days...
Milder afternoons for now before the next cold front’s showers
Ben tracks frosty cool mornings and pleasant afternoons
Cooler mornings continue with mild afternoons
Cooler mornings continue with mild afternoons
Cooler mornings continue with mild afternoons
Paige WX
Frost and frozen fog ahead of a milder afternoon