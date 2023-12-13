Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff

A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven juvenile males were arrested Tuesday after police tried to stop a stolen vehicle, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers attempted to stop a Hyundai SUV on Maryville Pike after it was reported stolen in Sevier County, but the driver sped away, according to officials.

Within the hour, two of the juveniles were seen running through someone’s yard and into a home in the 5300 block of W. Martin Mill Pike.

One of the people who was in the stolen car was found in the home while six others were inside a camper behind the home.

Four left the camper and were arrested without incident.

“One juvenile, a 16-year-old male armed with two firearms, refused to come out of the camper and barricaded himself inside,” officials said. “KPD crisis negotiators were requested to the scene. Due to the address being outside of city limits, Knox County Sheriff’s Office negotiators and additional personnel responded to the scene as well.”

Police negotiated with the suspect for more than 90 minutes before he was arrested.

Another juvenile was found hiding after the barricade situation was over.

Multiple firearms and pills suspected to be hydrocodone were found. The SUV was found abandoned near the residence.

All seven were arrested and face multiple charges.

