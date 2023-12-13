Seventeen neglected chihuahuas rescued from Morristown storage unit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are now 17 dogs under the care of the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society after they were rescued from a storage unit.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nearly 20 dogs rescued from Hamblen County storage unit

Hamblen County Animal Control is now leading the investigation into who was responsible for leaving those 17 chihuahuas unattended, as they now show visible signs of neglect and abuse.

“Loss of hair, dental decay on their teeth, a couple of scratches on their noses and eyes,” said executive director Stephanie Garza with the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society.

The age of the dogs ranges from only a few weeks old to a year or two old, according to Garza.

Those dogs found in the closed storage unit are now in the care of a Morristown police officer who is helping out as a foster home.

According to animal control, they have two possible suspects that they’re honing in on. The initial belief is that those suspects didn’t leave these dogs for dead, but instead used the storage unit as a place to keep them because they didn’t have any other space.

Garza said that when they received those 17 dogs, some of them were so young and neglected that they couldn’t open their eyes because there was a chance they hadn’t seen the sunlight before. It’s Garza’s estimation that those dogs could have been left in that closed and crowded storage unit for as long as a week unattended.

The humane society is in need of foster families to help with their already “at capacity” facility, as they’re also asking for donations to help care for these 17 chihuahuas.

If you’d like to help donate to help with supplies you can follow this link.

