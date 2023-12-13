Seventeen neglected chihuahuas rescued from Morristown storage unit

Hamblen County Animal Control is investigating this case of animal neglect.
Hamblen County Animal Control is investigating this case of animal neglect.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are now 17 dogs under the care of the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society after they were rescued from a storage unit.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nearly 20 dogs rescued from Hamblen County storage unit

Hamblen County Animal Control is now leading the investigation into who was responsible for leaving those 17 chihuahuas unattended, as they now show visible signs of neglect and abuse.

“Loss of hair, dental decay on their teeth, a couple of scratches on their noses and eyes,” said executive director Stephanie Garza with the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society.

The age of the dogs ranges from only a few weeks old to a year or two old, according to Garza.

Those dogs found in the closed storage unit are now in the care of a Morristown police officer who is helping out as a foster home.

According to animal control, they have two possible suspects that they’re honing in on. The initial belief is that those suspects didn’t leave these dogs for dead, but instead used the storage unit as a place to keep them because they didn’t have any other space.

Garza said that when they received those 17 dogs, some of them were so young and neglected that they couldn’t open their eyes because there was a chance they hadn’t seen the sunlight before. It’s Garza’s estimation that those dogs could have been left in that closed and crowded storage unit for as long as a week unattended.

The humane society is in need of foster families to help with their already “at capacity” facility, as they’re also asking for donations to help care for these 17 chihuahuas.

If you’d like to help donate to help with supplies you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Kemian Strawder, 18
Knoxville police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in USPS truck carjacking
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
Rural communities concerned with Gov. Bill Lee's voucher program
Cooler mornings continue with mild afternoons
Cooler mornings continue with mild afternoons
A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff
Dolly is ready to lighten the mood with cuddles and kisses.
A friend for first responders | Meet Dolly, AMR’s therapy dog