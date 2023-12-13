Teen charged in Nashville gas station murder

The 16-year-old turned himself in to police on Tuesday.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a fatal shooting that left one man dead last week.

Thomas Battle, 16, was charged with criminal homicide for the deadly Dec. 3 shooting of Bryan Thompson, 34, outside of a Kwik Sak in the 1400 block of Clarksville Pike.

Thompson was critically injured immediately following the shooting and later died from his injuries on Monday, police confirmed. Battle surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Previous Coverage
Victim identified in Nashville gas station murder

Police said Battle drove to the convenience store on Dec. 3 in a stolen car belonging to Thompson’s brother. Thompson arrived, parked next to Battle, and the two began to argue. Both Battle and Thompson began firing guns after the fight, according to police, resulting in the death of Thompson.

Police searched Battle’s bedroom and discovered a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol loaded with 18 rounds inside a shoebox. Police said Battle is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation
Man in custody after body found on the side of road in Grainger County
A suspect was barricaded inside a camper on W. Martin Mill Pike Tuesday, according to...
Seven juveniles facing charges after standoff, Knoxville police say
Lillian Rein
TBI asking for help finding missing East Tennessee teen
SCDNR, USACE, and SCBI team up to dedicate 3,000 acres to Quail habitat restoration
Tennessee quail making a comeback with an unexpected ally
The crash occurred on I-40 East near I-640
KPD charges woman with vehicular homicide, DUI after fatal crash on I-40

Latest News

Temperatures are staying closer to normal for the rest of the week
Feeling chilly Thursday morning with more sunshine to end the week
Blount County man pleads guilty to tax fraud
Blount County man pleads guilty to tax fraud
Shalena Wells, 39, and Jason Sullivan, 45
Two people found asleep in car with drugs, gun and small child, police say
Ice Bears home games postponed for Knoxville Civic Coliseum mechanical issues
Ice Bears home games postponed for Knoxville Civic Coliseum mechanical issues
Temperatures are staying closer to normal for the rest of the week
Milder afternoons for now before the next cold front’s showers