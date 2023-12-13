Two people found asleep in car with drugs, gun and small child, police say

The child was in the back seat, near the gun, which was in a black bag, according to police.
Shalena Wells, 39, and Jason Sullivan, 45
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are now facing charges after police found them asleep in a car with drugs, a gun and a small child, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The incident happened Monday around 6 a.m., the report said. Police responded to an address on Merchant Drive in Knoxville to find Shalena Wells, 39, and Jason Sullivan, 45, asleep in a Hyundai Accent, adding that when they woke Sullivan up and he stepped out of the car, a “clear crystal like substance” fell out of his lap.

Also in the car, the report said, was a glass pipe, a cut straw and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver. Police said they believed that the two had methamphetamine and cocaine in the car. The child was in the back seat, near the gun, which was in a black bag, according to police.

Both Sullivan and Wells were charged with child abuse. Sullivan, a convicted felon, is also facing a weapons charge and Wells was charged with several drug charges.

